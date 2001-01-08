SCRANTON – The faithful of the Diocese of Scranton are invited to gather in thanksgiving and prayer as the Jubilee Year of Hope concludes with a Closing Mass on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Closing Mass will mark the final diocesan celebration of the Jubilee Year of Hope, observed throughout 2025 by the Universal Church.

All are welcome to attend, with a special invitation extended to those who participated in Jubilee events during the year, including the Diocesan Pilgrimage to Rome in late August and September, the Diocesan Pilgrimage to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 1, 2025, and the many special Jubilee Masses and prayer opportunities held across the Diocese.

The Jubilee Year has been a time for Catholics to deepen their faith, encounter Christ more personally, and renew their commitment to live as “Pilgrims of Hope” in a world in need of healing and peace.

The Closing Mass on Dec. 28 will offer an opportunity for our Diocesan family to come together and give thanks for the spiritual fruits of the Holy Year.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist for the Closing Mass of the Jubilee Year.

Throughout the year, the Diocese of Scranton marked the Jubilee with opportunities for prayer, pilgrimage, and worship, encouraging the faithful to reflect on the hope found in Christ and to carry that hope into their families, parishes, and communities.

The Closing Mass will invite Catholics to continue living that message of hope, faith, and discipleship beyond the conclusion of the Holy Year.

For those unable to attend in person, CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide live coverage of the Mass. A livestream will also be made available on the Diocesan website, YouTube channel and all Diocesan social media platforms.