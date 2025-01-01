An annual Lenten collection taken up by Catholics across the U.S. continues to provide life-changing hope to others.

This year, the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Rice Bowl program is celebrating its 50th year of funding hunger and poverty alleviation efforts around the world.

The program, which is supported by more than 12,000 Catholic parishes and schools across the United States, has raised more than $350 million since its inception.

“For half a century, CRS Rice Bowl has been a pillar of our work,” said Sean Callahan, CRS president and CEO. “It has given hope to millions of our sisters and brothers experiencing hunger. We are humbled by the generous support that Catholics across the United States have shown for CRS Rice Bowl and for their global family.”

In 1975, CRS Rice Bowl began in Allentown, Pennsylvania, as a response to the devastating drought and famine affecting families in the Sahel region of Africa.

“Operation Rice Bowl,” as it was known then, was adopted in 1976 under the guidance of CRS in preparation for 41st International Eucharistic Congress. The bishops in the United States voted for it to be the official program of CRS in 1977.

Sadly, the issue of hunger is just as relevant now as it was in 1975. Since 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, hunger levels have remained high. In some parts of the world, the levels are increasing. Despite efforts to combat this rise, the world is still far off track to achieve the United Nations’ Zero Hunger goal.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, more than 580 million people could be chronically undernourished in 2030 – just five years away – if the trajectory is left unchecked.

Direct donations to CRS are accepted online at crsricebowl.org/give; by phone at (877) 435-7277 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.; or mail. Please write “CRS Rice Bowl” on the memo line of a check and mail it to: Catholic Relief Services, Attn: Rice Bowl, PO Box 5200, Harlan, IA 51593-0700.