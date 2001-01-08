SCRANTON – The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will ordain eight men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Scranton at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The newly ordained deacons will join the ranks of clergy who minister to the faithful in parishes and other settings throughout the Diocese.

During the Mass of Ordination, Bishop Bambera will ordain the following men to serve permanently in the Order of Deacon: Fernando Alves, Francisco Castelan, Michaelangelo Colaneri, Frank Fanelli, Joel Marte, Jorge Roca, Rafael Sanchez Velasquez, and Christian Saunders.

“For me, the deacon is the bridge between the sanctuary and the people,” Michaelangelo Colaneri, a parishioner of the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton, said. “You’re allowed to be right next to the mystery of God on the altar on Sunday, and then you’re able to take that majesty that comes from Him and extend it to the people in your parish.”

Colaneri calls his upcoming ordination a “tremendous responsibility and a beautiful call.”

“Being able to bring the blessings of God from the altar to the kitchen table is probably the greatest thing I could ever ask for,” he stated.

Both Frank Fanelli, a parishioner of Saint Ann Parish in Shohola, and Fernando Alves, a parishioner of Saint Luke Parish in Stroudsburg said their calls to the diaconate grew naturally from years of service to others.

“I was approached by Deacon Joe Connelly while feeding the needy,” Fanelli explained. “He felt that I would be a good candidate. I’ve been a Eucharistic Minister for many years, and I just felt the need to go further with my faith.”

“I first started teaching religious education, then helping in the soup kitchen. When the parish reopened after COVID, I helped as an usher and with the cleaning crew. With time, the desire to be a deacon started growing in me, but I never felt worthy of that,” Alves added.

All the men being ordained will complete a five-year formation program and become members of the three-fold ordained ministry that consists of bishops, priests, and deacons.

The upcoming Diaconate Ordination will be historic for the Diocese of Scranton – because several of the candidates speak Spanish as their primary language. All formation classes were held jointly in English and Spanish with assistance of real-time translation services.

With assistance from online translation applications, The Catholic Light was able to speak in Spanish with both Rafael Sanchez and Jorge Roca, both parishioners of Saint Matthew Parish in East Stroudsburg, about their reasons for becoming deacons.

“I heard the call many years ago and have been participating in the service of my parish ever since,” Sanchez said. “My purpose (in becoming a deacon) is to serve my community, to serve everyone in need, guided of course, by my priests and obviously by the Bishop.”

Roca said he looks forward to carrying Christ’s message to the communities where it is needed most and hopes other men will consider the possibility of a vocation to the diaconate.

“Very few answer Christ’s call when He calls you to serve. I think many of us are afraid at first, but you lose all that fear as you develop the spiritual formation you receive to walk in this ministry. This formation is very important in a person’s life,” Roca said.

A third man from Saint Matthew Parish, Joel Marte, will also be ordained. Through his ministry, he hopes to accompany others in their most difficult moments.

“If you have somebody that is going through a tough moment with their kids, with their spouse, with a loved one that has passed, being able to walk with them and be able to help them carry the cross and support them and bring them closer to Christ, that is what I’m looking forward to,” Marte stated.

A deacon’s service has three aspects: word, worship, and charity. He can perform certain ministerial functions such as administering baptism; serving as the deacon at the Mass, including proclaiming the Gospel, preaching the homily and distributing Holy Communion; bringing viaticum to the sick; presiding at wake services, funeral liturgies and burial rites and with permission by the pastor, may celebrate the Sacrament of Matrimony.

Deacons also minister to the needs of families, single parents, students, the aged and infirmed, the imprisoned and those who suffer from poverty or addictions.

“I’m really moved by service to those that could never reciprocate,” Christian Saunders, a parishioner of Saint Paul Parish in Scranton, said. “I feel like that is service to Christ.”

Saunders said his calling to the diaconate began early in life.

“Since I was a teenager, I felt a call to serve God,” he added. “At the age of 40, I knew that I would not be able to ignore that call anymore.”

Francisco Castelan began his formation program in Brooklyn, N.Y. before moving to the Scranton area and attending Mass at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish.

“I was not thinking about becoming a deacon, but in my (former) parish, five or six people said I could become a deacon,” he said. “I listened to call of Jesus and that is why I decided to be a servant of Him.”

All are welcome to attend the Ordination Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter. For those unable to attend in person, CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide a live broadcast of the Mass. A livestream will also be available on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel, and across all Diocesan social media platforms.

The following are brief biographies of the Permanent Deacon Class of 2026:

Fernando B. Alves

Fernando B. Alves, 48, of Stroudsburg, is a member of Saint Luke Parish in Stroudsburg. He is married to his wife, Dina, for 14 years and the couple has five children.

Following graduation from Saint Mary of the Assumption/Elizabeth High School in Elizabeth, N.J., in 1995, Alves earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Rutgers University, New Jersey, in 2002.

The deacon candidate currently serves as controller for the Archdiocese of New York.

Francisco Castelan



Francisco Castelan, 49, and his wife of 30 years, Elena, reside in Scranton and are members of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in South Scranton.

The couple has four children.

Michaelangelo J. Colaneri



Deacon candidate Michaelangelo J. Colaneri, 38, is a resident of Wilkes-Barre.

He and his wife, Kristine, have been married for six years and are parishioners of the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

A 2006 graduate of Scranton High School, Colaneri continued his education at Villanova University near Philadelphia, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in theology in 2010.

The ordinand currently serves as a territory manager for Lennox Industries.

Frank A. Fanelli

Lackawaxen resident Frank A. Fanelli, 61, has been married to his wife, Nancy, for 36 years. They are the parents of three children and are parishioners of Saint Ann Parish in Shohola.

A 1982 graduate of Nazareth Regional High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., Fanelli entered his law enforcement training at the New York Police Department/New York City Police Academy, where he graduated in 1987.

The future deacon is a retired detective with the NYPD.

Joel Marte

East Stroudsburg resident Joel Marte, 41, is a member of Saint Matthew Parish in East Stroudsburg, along with his wife, Ramona.

The couple has been married for nine years and are the parents of seven children.

The ordinand graduated from Northampton High School in 2002 and is employed as a general contractor.

Jorge Roca

Jorge Roca, 58, and his wife, Roselia Veronica, reside in Stroudsburg and are members of Saint Matthew Parish in East Stroudsburg.

Married for 30 years, the couple has four children.

The deacon candidate currently works in the construction industry.

Rafael Sánchez

Rafael Sánchez, 63, is a resident of East Stroudsburg.

He has been married to his wife, Flor Alina, for 43 years and they are the parents of three children.

The family is among the parishioners of Saint Matthew Parish in East Stroudsburg.

Christian D. Saunders

Scranton resident Christian D. Saunders, 45, is a member of Saint Paul Parish in the city’s Green Ridge section.

He and his wife of 17 years, Stefanie, are the parents of four children.

A 1999 graduate of the former Bishop O’Hara High School in Dunmore, Saunders earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Marywood University in 2003.

The deacon ordinand is currently employed as a licensed realtor.