Holy Week 2021: Stirring a Deeper Sense of Community!

Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Clarks Summit has been reaching out and staying connected to the elder population of parishioners since the pandemic started over a year ago with its Calls of Kindness program. Some 1,200 phone calls have been made by over 25 volunteers throughout this past year. These same volunteers are now among those individuals delivering surprise Easter Loaves of Joy to the senior members of our parish throughout and beyond the Abington Hills.

We are now reaching out to over 300 parishioners who are 80 years of age or older with Easter Loaves of Joy, by delivering a basket with a fresh home-baked loaf of bread to them for Easter.

For this baked bread project, the talents and expertise of a group of over 25 volunteer bakers were coordinated by one of our long-involved parishioners, Donna Coleman. They baked a variety of breads such as banana-nut, cinnamon-raisin, blueberry, carrot, chocolate-zucchini and many more.

Over twenty 7th and 8th Grade students in our Religious Ed program then joined the adult volunteers and helped in many ways, from putting together the handmade baskets to helping in delivery of them with the support of their parents. Their involvement was part of completing their community service hours for their upcoming Confirmation celebration in May.

In addition to the students and parents, some 25 volunteers made deliveries throughout the parish community this week.

Some of the thankful and happy reactions from our parishioners were: “This is a special little hug from God”; “How nice to be remembered by our parish”. All were very visibly moved by the outreach efforts of their parish community.

The volunteers also felt great joy while delivering the baskets. One driver commented; “What a joy it is bringing smiles to their faces”!

“The entire project is a reflection of the compassionate care that has always been a hallmark of this vibrant parish” said Msgr. Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows Parish.