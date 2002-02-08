DUSHORE — The Altar & Rosary Society of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish invites all area faithful to participate in a special Lenten retreat, “A Day of Grace: In Honor of Our Lady,” on Saturday, March 14, to be hosted at the parish worship site of Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Mildred.

Offered as an opportunity for spiritual renewal during Lent, the day of prayer, reflection, and sacramental grace will be led by Capuchin Franciscan Father Pio Mandato and the Capuchin Sisters of Nazareth.

The mission retreat, commemorating the special Jubilee Year of Saint Francis, proclaimed by Pope Leo XIV to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the death of Saint Francis of Assisi, will focus on prayer and sacraments to align with the spirit and intentions of the Jubilee Year.

The retreat day opens at 8:30 a.m. with registration in Saint Francis church hall, followed by recitation of the Rosary, celebration of Mass, and guest presentation in the church. A light lunch will be provided in the hall.

The afternoon portion of the retreat will offer adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Sacrament of Reconciliation, additional reflection, and benediction with the relic of Saint Padre Pio of Pietrelcina.

All faithful are welcome free of charge; a free-will offering will be accepted.

Pre-registration is requested for planning purposes. For reservations, call Karen at (570) 637-6607.