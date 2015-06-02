More than 300 people have made donations to the Diocese of Scranton Coronavirus Emergency Fund in support of parishes, Catholic Social and Human Services ministries and Catholic schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors to the Coronavirus Emergency Fund may support a specific parish in the Diocese, one of the Diocese’s food pantries, kitchens and shelters, or any of the 20 Diocesan Catholic Schools. More than $50,000 has already been raised so far with gifts ranging from $10.00 to $2,000.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone who has supported the Coronavirus Emergency Fund,” Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said. “Your generosity is of great help to our parishes and public ministries as we continue to serve our brothers and sisters in Christ during this critical time.”

Gifts to the fund support the increasing number of people in need at five food pantries in Carbondale, Hazleton, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, kitchens in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre and three homeless shelters in Hazleton, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

The Coronavirus Emergency Fund also provides an opportunity to support emergency tuition assistance for Catholic school families and support for faculty and staff. Donors can also contribute to any of the Diocese’s 118 parishes that have seen a reduction in weekly offertory contributions due to the suspension of Masses as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Interested donors are encouraged to make gifts to the Coronavirus Emergency Fund online at www.dioceseofscranton.org/ emergencyfund.

If donors prefer, they can mail gifts to Coronavirus Emergency Fund, Diocese of Scranton, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Checks should be made to the Diocese of Scranton and list the gift designation – either the parish name, Catholic Human and Social Service program or specific Catholic School they wish to support.