VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Elected in 2013 with a clear mandate to reform the Roman Curia, Pope Francis completed the project with his apostolic constitution, “Preach the Gospel,” nine years after taking office. He also published important texts outlining ways to support care for the family, the environment and young people as well as documents on being compassionate, joyful, holy and missionary disciples in today’s world, especially by contemplating Jesus’ Sacred Heart.

Here is a list of some of Pope Francis’ major documents:

Reform of the Roman Curia

— “Praedicate Evangelium” (“Preach the Gospel”). The pope’s long awaited apostolic constitution on the reform of the Roman Curia was released in 2022. It replaced St. John Paul II’s 1988 constitution, “Pastor Bonus,” reorganizing the Roman Curia to highlight its role in promoting the church as a community of missionary disciples, sharing the Gospel and caring for all those in need.

Encyclicals

— “Lumen Fidei” (“The Light of Faith”), was Pope Francis’ first encyclical, published in 2013. It was built largely on the work of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, completing a trilogy of encyclicals on the theological virtues of faith, hope and love. The encyclical on faith encouraged Catholics to embrace their faith more fully.

— “Laudato si’, on Care for Our Common Home” was published in 2015. Pope Francis said his encyclical on the environment was a way to enter into dialogue with all people about humanity’s responsibility toward “the common home that God has entrusted to us.”

— “Fratelli Tutti, on Fraternity and Social Friendship,” was published in 2020. It addressed urgent social, political and religious issues on a global scale and Pope Francis’ dream for a world where all people recognized themselves as brothers and sisters, leading to greater solidarity and concern for the poor and the Earth.

— “‘Dilexit nos’ (‘He loved us’): on the Human and Divine Love of the Heart of Jesus Christ” was published in 2024. Meant to be understood in tandem with his previous two encyclicals, it presented the spiritual and theological foundation underlying the pope’s messages to the church and the world over the previous 12 years — that everything “springs from Christ and his love for all humanity.”

Apostolic exhortations

— “Evangelii Gaudium” (“The Joy of the Gospel”). This apostolic exhortation on the proclamation of the Gospel in today’s world was published in 2013 with the aim of encouraging ongoing missionary renewal for all members of the church. Calling for a new chapter in evangelization, the pope acknowledged that some church teachings and positions on modern issues are confusing to many people, especially outside the church. But he affirmed that women cannot be priests since Jesus chose only men as his apostles and insisted that the defense of the life of the unborn flows from the conviction that every life is sacred.

— “Amoris Laetitia” (“The Joy of Love”). The pope’s 2016 post-synodal exhortation on marriage, love and family life brought together the results of the two synods on the family, which were convoked by Pope Francis in 2014 and 2015. The document looked at the challenges experienced by families and affirmed the importance of accompaniment when providing pastoral care.

— “Gaudete et Exsultate” (“Rejoice and Be Glad”). The 2018 apostolic exhortation on the call to holiness challenged modern Christians to take the dignity of all human life seriously, viewing it in light of Christ’s incarnation. The pope offered a road map for simple ways that everyday people can be holy.

— “Christus Vivit” (“Christ is Alive”), the post-synodal exhortation published in 2019, was a reflection on the discussion at the 2018 Synod of Bishops on young people, the faith and vocational discernment. It called on young people and all people of God to seek hope and the youthful newness of life in Christ. The pope reminded young people of their impact and challenged them to do their best for their families, communities, the church and the world.

— “Querida Amazonia” (“The Beloved Amazon”) was his 2020 post-synodal exhortation in response to the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region in 2019. Addressed to Catholics and all people of goodwill, the pope encouraged greater respect for the people and cultures of the Amazon region, given the plight of the people and ecosystem, and he offered reflections — based on the wisdom of the church and the Amazonian people — on the way forward.

— “Laudate Deum” (“Praise God”) was a 2023 apostolic exhortation “to all people of goodwill on the climate crisis.” This follow-up document to his 2015 encyclical “Laudato Si’,” covered similar themes: the urgency of addressing environmental and social crises, the importance of listening to the scientific community and the need to build an inclusive culture of caring for the common home through personal action and national and international institutions. The root of today’s injustices against people and the planet, the pope wrote, is the desire “to claim to take God’s place.” The answer is “rethinking our use of power,” which requires an increased sense of responsibility and “sound ethics, a culture and spirituality genuinely capable of setting limits and teaching clear-minded self-restraint.”