SCRANTON – The 2020 Diocesan Annual Appeal: Bound Together in Hope has concluded with gifts and pledges of nearly $4.1 million from 20,800 donors. This is 91% of the goal of $4.5 million. Forty-six parishes surpassed their Annual Appeal parish goal. Those parishes are all listed at the bottom of this page.

“I am extremely grateful to our parishioners, clergy and friends for their support of the 2021 Annual Appeal,” Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, said. “I appreciate the generosity of so many of our faithful especially in this most difficult year when everyone has faced struggles of their own.”

“Donors to the Appeal offer a wonderful example of God’s love and mercy in our lives and provide significant support and encouragement for all those who benefit from the Diocesan ministries funded by the Appeal,” Bishop Bambera added.

Gifts to the Diocesan Annual Appeal support the mission of our local Church to:

Feed the hungry, clothe the naked and provide shelter and assistance for those most in need

Care for our retired priests who have faithfully served, and continue to serve, the needs of the faithful in our Diocese

Encourage and support our men who are in formation to become priests and deacons as we look to the future of our parishes and our Diocese

Support our young people in our Catholic schools and in our parish religious education programs by helping them to prepare for fulfilling and faith-centered lives

Renew and strengthen our parish communities by providing opportunities for all of us to more fully share their personal gifts in devoted service to God and one another

Joyfully proclaim the message of the Gospel by informing and inspiring the faithful of our Diocese through The Catholic Light, CTV: Catholic Television, and the Diocesan website.

More specific information on ways that gifts to the Appeal have helped Diocesan and parish ministries in the past year are included in the 2020 Diocesan Annual Appeal Mission Impact Report on the next two pages of The Catholic Light.

The Diocesan Annual Appeal team includes Diocesan staff, pastors, parish volunteers and committees and regional chairpersons throughout the 11 counties in the Diocese in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania. “Congratulations and sincere thanks to our pastors, regional chairs and Appeal parish representatives who partnered with us to promote the Diocesan Annual Appeal and encourage participation among our parishioners in our 117 parishes throughout the Diocese,” Jim Bebla, Diocesan Secretary for Development, said. “This support is a key part of the success of the Appeal.”

This year’s Annual Appeal Regional Lay and Clergy Chairs are listed below.

Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna Counties – Karen Garman and Larry Hoey, Epiphany Parish, Sayre, and Father Joseph Kutch, Saint Michael Parish, Canton.

Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties – Chris and Ann DiMattio, Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow, and Father Patrick Albert, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Tunkhannock, and Saint Mary of the Lake, Lake Winola.

Luzerne County – Joe and Paula Panzitta, Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, and Father Joseph Elston, Saint John the Evangelist Parish and Saint Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Lycoming and Tioga Counties – Jim and Susan Dinsmore, Saint Lawrence Parish, Williamsport, and Father Glenn McCreary, Resurrection Parish, Muncy.

Monroe County – Atty. Joe and Linda McDonald, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Brodheadsville, and Father Carmen Perry, Saint Luke Parish, Stroudsburg.

Wayne and Pike Counties – Gerald Najarian, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Milford, and Father Ed Casey, Saint Ann Parish, Shohola, and Saint John Neumann Parish, Lords Valley.

2020 Diocesan Annual Appeal

Parishes Over Goal

Ascension Parish – Forest City

Blessed Sacrament Parish – Throop

Corpus Christi Parish – West Pittston

Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish – Hanover Township

Holy Cross Parish – Olyphant

Holy Family Parish – Luzerne

Holy Family Parish – Sugar Notch

Holy Name of Mary Parish – Montrose

Holy Rosary Parish – Hazleton

Immaculate Conception Parish – Scranton

Most Precious Blood Parish – Hazleton

Our Lady of Fatima Parish – Wilkes-Barre

Our Lady of Hope Parish – Wilkes-Barre

Our Lady of Victory Parish – Harveys Lake

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish – Brodheadsville

Resurrection Parish – Muncy

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish – Peckville

SS Peter & Paul Parish – Towanda

Saint Ann Parish – Shohola

Saint Barbara Parish – Exeter

Saint Brigid Parish – Friendsville

Saint Catherine of Siena Parish – Moscow

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – Swoyersville

Saint Elizabeth Parish – Bear Creek

Saint Faustina Kowalska Parish – Nanticoke

Saint Frances X. Cabrini Parish – Carverton

Saint Gregory Parish – Clarks Green

Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish – Kingston

Saint John Bosco Parish – Conyngham

Saint John Neumann Parish – Lords Valley

Saint Joseph Marello Parish – Pittston

Saint Joseph Parish – Matamoras

Saint Joseph the Worker Parish – Williamsport

Saint Katharine Drexel Parish – Pleasant Mount

Saint Lawrence Parish – South Williamsport

Saint Luke Parish – Stroudsburg

Saint Mary Parish – Waymart

Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish – Pocono Pines

Saint Michael Parish – Canton

Saint Nicholas Parish – Wilkes-Barre

Saint Peter’s Cathedral – Scranton

Saint Rita Parish – Gouldsboro

Saint Robert Bellarmine Parish – Wilkes-Barre

Saint Therese Parish – Shavertown

Saint Thomas More Parish – Lake Ariel

Saint Vincent de Paul Parish – Milford