SCRANTON (November 19, 2020) – Parishioners from across the 11-counties of the Diocese of Scranton are invited to make a gift to the 2020 Diocesan Annual Appeal: Bound Together in Hope during Online Commitment Weekend, November 21 and 22. The Appeal Commitment Weekend online giving page can be found at https://annualappeal.org.

This two-day online event was developed to provide a safe opportunity to make an Appeal pledge since many parishes will not be conducting the traditional In-Pew Commitment Weekend collection at Mass this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are deeply grateful to the more than 10,000 parishioners who have generously made a gift commitment to this year’s Appeal and we expect that many more will join us with a gift this weekend,” Jim Bebla, Diocesan Secretary of Development, said. “Donations to the Appeal make a tremendous difference in the lives of those we serve and beautifully demonstrate that we are all ‘bound together in hope’ by virtue of our Catholic faith.”

During Appeal Online Commitment Weekend, parishioners can make a gift on their parish team page that will be credited immediately to their parish’s Annual Appeal goal.

Some of the features on the Appeal Online Commitment Weekend giving page are:

Parishioners who donate online will be listed on each parish’s “Donor Wall.” Donors have the option to be listed as anonymous.

Donations may be made in honor or in memory of a family or friend.

Prayer intentions may be submitted online and will be remembered at a Mass celebrated by Bishop Joseph Bambera on Sunday, Jan. 10, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The goal for the online giving weekend is $450,000, which is 10% of the overall Appeal goal of $4.5 million. Each parish’s goal for this two-day event is 10% of their parish Annual Appeal goal.

For more information on the Diocesan ministries supported by gifts to the Annual Appeal, to view one of the regional Annual Appeal videos or to make a donation online, visit https://annualappeal.org. Gifts may also be made by calling the Diocesan Development Office at (570) 207-2250 or by sending a donation to: Diocesan Annual Appeal, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA, 18503.