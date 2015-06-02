In recent weeks, multiple allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against liturgical composer and musician David Haas. Since initial reports were made public this summer, Mr. Haas’ home diocese, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul & Minneapolis, has released statements indicating it has received additional reports from women in different parts of the country alleging that Mr. Haas engaged in inappropriate conduct dating back to the 1980s.

While Haas has denied any wrongdoing, the Diocese of Scranton takes these allegations very seriously. Out of respect for any possible victims, the use of music composed by David Haas is suspended in the Diocese of Scranton, beginning immediately, while the allegations against him are investigated. Furthermore, Haas may not give presentations at workshops, concerts or similar events hosted by the Diocese of Scranton, parishes, Catholic schools or other Catholic institutions in the diocese.

In an effort to assist parishes, music directors and principals, the Diocese of Scranton Office for Parish Life has compiled a list of potential alternatives to some of Haas’ widely used songs. That list is attached.

The Diocese of Scranton is aware that David Haas presented workshops in the Scranton area dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. The Diocese of Scranton urges anyone who has experienced sexual abuse by a member of clergy, an employee or volunteer to contact law enforcement. The diocese also supports survivors of sexual abuse in their pursuit of emotional and spiritual well-being. To report misconduct or learn about healing resources available, please contact Mary Beth Pacuska, Victim Assistance Coordinator, at (570) 862-7551. For more information on abuse prevention and protection efforts in the Diocese of Scranton, visit, www.dioceseofscranton.org.