SCRANTON (October 23, 2021) – On Friday evening, October 22, 2021, the Diocese of Scranton learned that Father Gregory F. Loughney, pastor, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco, was arrested by members of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department. Four criminal charges – all connected to alleged inappropriate contact with a minor– were filed against Father Loughney on the morning of Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Under its longstanding zero-tolerance policy, the Diocese of Scranton immediately removed Father Loughney from active ministry pending the outcome of the investigation. The Diocese of Scranton will cooperate fully with law enforcement officials in their investigation.

Diocesan policy also involves notifying parishes, schools and other diocesan facilities where Father Loughney ministered to alert them of the charges.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera is asking for prayers for all people who have been affected by this situation.

“Learning the details of the behavior with which Father Loughney has been charged is extremely upsetting,” Bishop Bambera said. “In no way is this alleged behavior to be tolerated in the life and ministry of a priest.”

Anyone who might have relevant information is urged to call the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department at (570) 895-2400, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office at (570) 517-3052, or any local law enforcement agency.

The Faithful of Most Holy Trinity Parish should be assured that the Diocese of Scranton will provide for the celebration of Mass and the sacraments and all other pastoral needs.

Declaración sobre el arresto del sacerdote diocesano

SCRANTON (23 de octubre de 2021) – El viernes 22 de octubre de 2021 por la noche, la Diócesis de Scranton se enteró de que el padre Gregory F. Loughney, párroco de Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco, fue arrestado por miembros del Departamento de Policía Regional de Pocono Mountain. En la mañana del sábado 23 de octubre de 2021, se presentaron cuatro cargos penales, todos relacionados con un presunto contacto inapropiado con un menor, contra el padre Loughney.

Bajo su política de tolerancia cero de larga data, la Diócesis de Scranton inmediatamente destituyó al Padre Loughney del ministerio activo en espera del resultado de la investigación. La Diócesis de Scranton cooperará plenamente con los funcionarios encargados de hacer cumplir la ley en su investigación.

La política diocesana también implica notificar a las parroquias, escuelas y otras instalaciones diocesanas donde el Padre Loughney ministró para alertarlos de los cargos.

El obispo Joseph C. Bambera pide oraciones por todas las personas que se han visto afectadas por esta situación.

“Conocer los detalles del comportamiento del que se ha acusado al padre Loughney es extremadamente perturbador”, dijo el obispo Bambera. “De ninguna manera se debe tolerar este supuesto comportamiento en la vida y el ministerio de un sacerdote”.

Se insta a cualquier persona que pueda tener información relevante a llamar al Departamento de Policía Regional de Pocono Mountain al (570) 895-2400, a la Oficina del Fiscal de Distrito del Condado de Monroe al (570) 517-3052, oa cualquier agencia local de aplicación de la ley.

Los feligreses de la parroquia Most Holy Trinity deben estar seguros de que la Diócesis de Scranton proporcionará la celebración de la Misa y los sacramentos y sus necesidades pastorales.