SCRANTON, PA (MAY 15, 2019) – Bishop Joseph C. Bambera announces the selection of Mrs. Kristen Donohue as Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Scranton. Mrs. Donohue will begin her position on July 1, 2019.

“I am genuinely excited and very much looking forward to serving all of the students and community as the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Scranton,” Donohue said. “It is an honor to be part of a dedicated team of professionals working to provide the best, faith-based education for our students.”

For the last eight years, Mrs. Donohue has served as Principal of Western Wayne Middle School, taking on the dual role of Curriculum Director for the Western Wayne School District since 2017. In addition to her administrative roles at both the high school and intermediate levels, Mrs. Donohue brings nearly a decade of teaching experience to her new position.

As Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Scranton, Mrs. Donohue will be tasked with ensuring the academic excellence of the more than 4,500 students in the Diocese’s school system by enhancing current curriculum, implementing innovative technology programs and fostering professional development within a faith-based model.

The Diocese of Scranton currently operates 20 Catholic schools across its 11-county Diocese, of which 16 are elementary schools and four are high schools.

“Her passion and commitment for our mission and her desire to ensure excellence for our students both academically and spiritually is exactly what is needed to move our schools forward,” Jason Morrison, Secretary of Catholic Education/Chief Operating Officer said. “Mrs. Donohue’s breadth of experience will allow her to bring new, innovative curriculum enhancements that will ensure our students experience the best educational opportunities available within all of Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania.”

In her new position, Mrs. Donohue will report directly to Mr. Morrison who is responsible for all administrative aspects of Catholic Education in the Diocese of Scranton, including enrollment, development, academic success and financial stability. The Diocese of Scranton has implemented this new, innovative model for Catholic Education to better position its schools for the future.

At a time when schools are being forced to scale-back programs, Diocesan Catholic Schools will be investing in curricular enhancements, including moving towards the “STREAM” model of education (“STREAM” is an acronym for Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics). This will be complemented by programs that build critical thinking and writing skills, like the Collins Writing Program.

“As Superintendent, I am committed to ensuring that the rigorous education we provide is aligned to the Catholic mission of our schools, while also preparing our students with the 21st century skills needed to be successful in college and beyond,” Donohue said. “Our Catholic identity is what sets us apart from other educational institutions and it is important that our students have a genuine understanding and appreciation for the application of their Catholic education in their daily lives now and ultimately as productive members of society.”

Mrs. Donohue was selected for the Superintendent position after a nationwide search. In addition to the leadership of the Diocese, applicants were vetted by a search committee. Members included Mr. Donald Bayzick (retired Hazleton Area School District Assistant Superintendent and retired Holy Family Academy, Hazleton, Principal), Lois Draina, Ph.D. (retired Dean of the College of Education and Human Development at Marywood University, who previously spent more than 20 years as an administrator and educator in Catholic Schools including Superintendent in the Diocese of Richmond) and Father Joseph Verespy (Pastor, Saint Nicholas Parish, Wilkes-Barre).

“My Catholic grade school, high school and college experience provided me a phenomenal, faith-based education that prepared me to be thoughtful and reflective in my personal and professional life. My husband, Patrick, and I chose Catholic school for our children because we not only believe in the core values of the Catholic Church, but also because we wanted the best education available, just as our parents had done for us,” Donohue said. “I am excited to contribute to the great work happening in our Diocesan schools and will continue to promote a truly excellent Catholic school experience for our students.”

Mrs. Donohue is a graduate of the University of Scranton, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and Spanish and a Master of Science in Educational Administration. She is currently on track to receive her Superintendent Certification from Wilkes University this summer.

Mrs. Donohue, her husband, and three children reside in Clarks Summit. Her school-age children attend Our Lady of Peace School, and they are parishioners of Saint Gregory’s Parish in Clarks Green.

