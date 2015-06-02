The Diocese of Allentown will hold its 8th annual Men’s Conference on Saturday, November 23rd at De Sales University from 9 AM to 5 PM.

There are six keynote speakers at the conference entitled “Standing firm in Our Faith,” which will feature presentations in both English and Spanish.

The speakers include:

DeSales University President Fr. James Greenfield, O.S.F.S.,

Ralph Martin, president of Renewal Ministries, an organization devoted to Catholic renewal and evangelization;

Gus Lloyd, host of “Seize the Day,” the weekday morning show on Sirius/XM’s the Catholic Channel;

Sam Guzman, an author and the founder and editor of The Catholic Gentleman, a blog and social media community for Catholic men;

Ricardo Luzondo is a pediatric neurologist. He is an international conference speaker and singer, author and is co-founder with his wife Lucia of Renovacion Familiar Ministries, a ministry dedicated to serve marriages and families in the United States, Latin America and Europe through retreats, workshops, concerts and conferences in the areas of marriage and family life, evangelization and leader’s formation;

Deacon Isidro Gonzalez, Associate Director for Hispanic Outreach in the Diocese of Allentown’s Office for Permanent Diaconate Formation.

Members of the Diocesan Commission for Men serve on the Planning Committee. Stewardship: A Mission of Faith, and Relevant Radio are also conference sponsors.

Men will have the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation and conclude the day with a Vigil Mass. Registration is $50 through the November 13 deadline. There is a special rate of $15 for all young men in high school or of college age. A Spanish track is included in the day.

Registration includes continental breakfast and lunch. To register, please visit www.allentowndiocese.org/mens-conference Questions call 610-289-8900, Ext. 2021