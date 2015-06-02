SCRANTON, PA (September 20) – Nearly 200 young adults from across the Diocese of Scranton are expected to get their hands dirty and make their communities a better place during the 2019 Diocesan Day of Service scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Students from parishes, Catholic high schools and local colleges have all volunteered to take part in various projects across the 11-county Diocese.

This is the third year for the Diocesan Day of Service. Service projects will be taking place in four different regions across the Diocese: Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, East Stroudsburg and Williamsport. The Day of Service in each region will begin with a Mass, followed by volunteer opportunities at varying sites. The Day of Service will conclude in each region with lunch, prayer and reflection on the experience.

Media members are invited to cover service projects in any of the varying region. The best time for visuals/interviews will typically be between 10:00 am and Noon. For best location of service projects during that time frame, contact the region coordinator for exact locations.

Scranton Region

Service Sites include: IHM Center at Marywood University, Nay Aug Park, Saint Joseph’s Center, Lackawanna River Clean-up

Wilkes-Barre Region

Service Sites include: Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center, Ruth’s Place, Dorothy Day Farm

East Stroudsburg Region

Service Sites include: Habitat for Humanity, Stony Acres, Notre Dame High School, Garden of Giving

Williamsport Region

Service Sites include: Family Promise, Expectations, Sojourner Truth, Williamsport Cemetery