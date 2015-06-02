SCRANTON – With just two weeks left in this year’s Diocesan Annual Appeal campaign, more than $4 million of the $4.5 million goal has been raised.

A total of 46 parishes have reached their goal and many others are at 70-percent or above. Those parishes are listed below, along with the amount needed to reach goal.

The Diocesan Annual Appeal provides critical funding for many important Catholic ministries that assist tens of thousands of people each year, including Catholic Social Services, Catholic Schools, Parish Life initiatives, Catholic Communications and Support for Seminarians and Retired Clergy. The Appeal also funds Social Justice and Faith Formation projects in dozens of parishes each year.

It is not too late to make a gift to the current Diocesan Annual Appeal campaign. To make a gift before June 30, visit annualappeal.org or call the Diocesan Development Office at (570) 207-2250.

Thank you for your support!

PARISHES AT 90% OR MORE OF GOAL WITH AMOUNT NEEDED

Queen of Heaven Parish, Hazleton $4 (99%)

Saint Joseph Parish, Matamoras $1,977 (95%)

Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton $1,040 (94%)

Holy Child Parish, Mansfield $1,986 (93%)

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore $4,033.50 (93%)

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Dushore $3,610 (91%)

Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca $2,346.75 (90%)

PARISHES AT 80% OR MORE OF GOAL WITH AMOUNT NEEDED

BVM Queen of Peace Parish, Hawley $8,483 (89%)

Immaculate Conception Parish, Bastress $2,940 (89%)

Saint Peter the Apostle Parish, Wellsboro $4,805 (89%)

Nativity of the BVM Parish, Tunkhannock $3,832 (88%)

Saint Ann Parish, Williamsport $7,595 (87%)

Saint John Vianney Parish, Montdale $3,771 (87%)

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Montoursville $5,948 (86%)

Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit $11,815.97 (86%)

Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines $3,298 (86%)

Saint Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre $4,765 (86%)

Visitation of the BVM Parish, Dickson City $7,894.25 (86%)

Most Precious Blood Parish, Hazleton $5,295.05 (85%)

Resurrection Parish, Muncy $5,105 (85%)

Saint Thomas More Parish, Lake Ariel $7,440.60 (85%)

Saint Monica Parish, West Wyoming $4,955 (84%)

Christ the King Parish, Archbald $11,188.15 (83%)

Saint John the Baptist Parish, Larksville $3,624 (83%)

Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston $9,141 (83%)

Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco $8,718.80 (82%)

Saint Rita Parish, Gouldsboro $2,583 (82%)

Most Holy Trinity Parish, Susquehanna $5,747.10 (81%)

PARISHES AT 70% OR MORE OF GOAL WITH AMOUNT NEEDED

Saint Michael Parish, Scranton $1,895 (79%)

Saint Eulalia Parish, Roaring Brook Township $8,781.76 (78%)

Saint Patrick Parish, Nicholson $2,030 (77%)

Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton $15,303 (76%)

Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale $14,888 (76%)

SS Anthony & Rocco Parish, Dunmore $11,705 (75%)

SS Peter & Paul Parish, Scranton $3,265 (75%)

Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant $12,759 (73%)

Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston $4,265 (73%)

Saint Luke Parish, Jersey Shore $4,325.67 (73%)

Annunciation Parish, Hazleton $9,301 (72%)

Epiphany Parish, Sayre $24,077 (72%)