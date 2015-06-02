SCRANTON – The 2020 Diocesan Annual Appeal: Bound Together in Hope has raised $3.4 million in gifts and pledges reaching 75% of the $4.5 million goal. More than 16,500 donors have made donations to the Appeal and 15 parishes have surpassed their Annual Appeal goal. A chart listing the progress toward Appeal goals for all of our 118 parishes is shown at the bottom of this page.

New this year was the Annual Appeal Commitment Weekend, a special online giving opportunity that began on the weekend of November 20 & 21. This fundraising effort raised more than $100,000.

“I deeply appreciate the support of our Diocesan Annual Appeal from so many parishioners throughout the Diocese at a time when many are facing financial struggles of their own,” Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said. “The generosity of parishioners to help their parish reach its Annual Appeal goal is vital to our ability to serve those in need especially now as we respond to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Bishop Bambera added, “If you haven’t given yet to the Appeal, I would be most grateful if you would consider making a gift at this time so that we may continue to provide hope to all those who rely on the life-giving ministries of our Diocese and our parishes.”

For parishes that have not yet reached goal, the Diocesan Development Office staff is currently working with pastors and parish life coordinators, Appeal lay and clergy chairs and Appeal parish representatives to conduct special Appeal collections, make contact with past donors and present information on the ministries supported by the Annual Appeal at weekend Masses.

“I offer my heartfelt gratitude to our Appeal regional chairs, parish representatives, pastors, parish life coordinators and parish staffs who closely work with us to continue to forward the mission of our local Church,” Jim Bebla, Diocesan Secretary for Development, said. “We have some more work to do to reach goal but I am confident that we will be successful.”

Diocesan ministries supported by gifts to the Annual Appeal include Catholic Social Services; parish social justice and faith formation programs; Catholic education in our Catholic schools and parish religious education programs; care for our current and retired priests and support for seminarians preparing for the priesthood; parish life and pastoral planning efforts; and communication programs such as The Catholic Light and Catholic Television.

Parishioners and friends who have not yet made an Appeal gift are asked to consider a donation at this time. Gifts of any amount are welcome. Interested donors may make a gift to the Diocesan Annual Appeal by visiting www.annualappeal.org to give online, by calling the Diocesan Development Office at 570-207-2250 or by sending a donation to: Diocesan Annual Appeal, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA, 18503

