The Knights of Columbus John Paul II Council 13935 and Our Lady of Guadalupe Assembly 2605 held an unveiling ceremony for a memorial dedicated to the unborn victims of abortion on Sunday October 27th at St. Patrick’s Church in Milford PA.

The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Fr. Joseph Manurchuck and a few words were made by Antonio Perito, the council Life Director. In attendance were dignitaries from Pennsylvania’s Central District along with the Pennsylvania State Council executive team.

Brother Perito reminded and called us to remember the victims, have mercy on the mothers, and to promote the Gospel of Life through support of local pregnancy resource centers, advocating for pro-life and pro-family policies, and to be compassionate and understanding to mothers and family’s in need.

After the dedication three new brother Knights joined our order in an exemplification of Charity Unity and Fraternity. Finally, the night ended with a community dinner where Elvia Toombs, director of Tri-State Family & Pregnancy Center, spoke to the group on the personal, familial, and community effects of abortion.