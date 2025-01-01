SCRANTON – During Lent, many Catholics focus on the three hallmarks of the liturgical season: prayer, fasting and almsgiving.

We set aside more time to pray. We abstain from meat on Fridays, give up something we enjoy and try to respond to the needs of others more generously.

Several deaneries around the Diocese of Scranton are once again partnering to help parishioners focus on what loving God with all your heart, all your soul and all your mind looks like (Mt 22:37).

Churches within the Scranton, Pittston and Williamsport deaneries have all scheduled ‘Road to Resurrection’ events this Lent. The information on each is located below.

Prayer is not optional when it comes to living the Christian life, and there is no substitute for spending time with God.

Knowing this doesn’t make finding the time less of a struggle. We’re busy. But as St. Francis de Sales wrote, “Half an hour’s meditation each day is essential, except when you are busy. Then a full hour is needed.”

If we want to embrace God’s will in our lives, we must learn how to see things (in addition to ourselves and other people) from his perspective.

Please mark your calendars now and plan to visit a local church near you this Lent as part of a ‘Road to Resurrection’ event, or – even better – make a comittment to attend every session in a particular area.

This Lent, challenge yourself to stop trying to “add God” to your life and start learning how to draw your life from God.