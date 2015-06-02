On Monday, February 14 at 8 p.m., CTV will debut the special on Rev. Jeffrey J. Walsh’s appointment as the sixth Bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan. Entitled “Bishop-elect Walsh: Living the Call to Servant Leadership”, the special will look back on Fr. Walsh’s early years growing up in Scranton and how his parents and grandparents played a critical role in nurturing his Catholic faith.

We’ll see how the seed for Fr. Walsh’s priestly vocation was planted during a retreat he attended his junior year at the University of Scranton.

Fr. Walsh reflects on how blessed he has been over his 27 years of service to the Church of Scranton and how his varied experiences across the Diocese of Scranton have prepared him for the next chapter in his life.

Fr. Walsh talks about the phone call he received from Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States when he first learned that he was appointed as the Sixth Bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan.

We’ll talk with several of Bishop-elect Walsh’s parishioners at Saint Rose of Lima and Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Carbondale regarding their excitement over his appointment as Bishop.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera and brother priests share their own thoughts on what makes Bishop-elect such a special priest and why they feel is well prepared to take on his new role as Bishop of Gaylord.

We’ll look back on the many ways that Bishop-elect Walsh has used his love for the outdoors to benefit the many parishes he has served here in the Diocese of Scranton.

And finally, Bishop-elect Walsh reflects on God’s divine providence and how it has lead him to this moment in his life where he will soon share the Gospel message with the faithful of Gaylord.

“Bishop-elect Walsh: Living the Call to Servant Leadership” will also air on February 15 at 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.; February 21 at 10:30 a.m.; February 24 at 2 p.m. and February 25 at 10:30 a.m.