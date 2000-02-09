SCRANTON – Advent is a special season of hope and prayer as we anxiously await the birth of our Lord and Savior.

To enter more deeply into the spirit of this season, the Cathedral of Saint Peter will offer a series of Sunday Evening Prayer services and Advent reflections which will refresh in young and old alike the spirit of hope, peace, joy and love that Advent brings.

Every Sunday in Advent at approximately 6:15 p.m. – directly following the Sunday 5:00 p.m. Mass, there will be Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament with Evening Prayer and Benediction.

Both the 5:00 p.m. Sunday Mass and 6:15 p.m. Evening Prayer will be broadcast live each week on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton. The services will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton YouTube channel, website and social media platforms.

Evening Prayer is part of the Liturgy of the Hours. In the Liturgy of the Hours, the Church fulfills Jesus’ command to “pray always.” Through this prayer, the People of God sanctify the day with continual praise of God and prayers of intercession for the needs of the world.