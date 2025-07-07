VATICAN CITY (CNS) – In an ever-evolving era of technological advancement, including the adoption of artificial intelligence, Catholics in the digital space must focus on being authentic witnesses rather than providing endless streams of content, Pope Leo XIV said.

Arriving after the conclusion of the July 29 Jubilee Mass with digital missionaries and Catholic influencers in St. Peter’s Basilica, the pope said Catholics have “a duty to work together to develop a way of thinking and a language of our time, that gives voice to love.”

“It is not simply a matter of generating content, but of creating an encounter between hearts,” he said. “This will entail seeking out those who suffer and need to know the Lord, so that they may heal their wounds, get back on their feet and find meaning in their lives.”

Hundreds of young Catholic influencers and digital missionaries participated in the Mass at the altar of the Chair of St. Peter, which was presided over by Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

After the final blessing, the pilgrims were surprised by Pope Leo’s arrival, with many excitedly waving and applauding. The pope approached the pews to greet them before making his way to a chair set up for him in front of the altar.

Addressing the influencers in Italian, English and Spanish, the pope echoed the same greeting of peace he made in his first address as pontiff following his election.

“Peace be with you! How much we need peace in these times marked by hostility and war, which in turn calls us to give witness to the greeting of the Risen Lord: ‘Peace be with you,'” he said.

The church’s mission of proclaiming peace to the world, he continued, is entrusted to young people celebrating the Jubilee, especially those who “nourish Christian hope in social networks and online spaces.”

“Peace needs to be sought, proclaimed, and shared everywhere, both in the places where we see the tragedy of war and in the empty hearts of those who have lost the meaning of life and the desire for introspection and the spiritual life,” the pope said.

Another challenge to their mission is the need to look for “the suffering flesh of Christ,” especially in those they meet online absorbed in “a new culture” that is “deeply characterized and formed by technology.”

Urging digital missionaries and influencers “to ensure that this culture remains human,” Pope Leo warned that science and technology influence not just how one lives, but even affects “how we understand ourselves and how we relate to God and others.”

“Nothing that comes from man and his creativity should be used to undermine the dignity of others,” the pope said. “Our mission — your mission — is to nurture a culture of Christian humanism, and to do so together. This is the beauty of the ‘network’ for us.”

Lastly, Pope Leo said that Jesus’ invitation to his disciples to mend their fishing nets extends to Catholics in the digital space. Catholic influencers and digital missionaries are called to “weave other nets” of love, sharing and truth that can “mend what has been broken, heal from loneliness, not focus on the number of followers, but experience the greatness of infinite love in every encounter.”

“Be agents of communion, capable of breaking down the logic of division and polarization, of individualism and egocentrism,” the pope said. “Center yourselves on Christ, so as to overcome the logic of the world, of fake news, of frivolity, with the beauty and light of truth.”