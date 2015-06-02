MUNCY (July 13, 2020) — After being in self-quarantine for more than a week, the COVID-19 test results for Father Glenn McCreary, pastor, Church of the Resurrection, have come back negative.

Father McCreary is now feeling better. Thank you to everyone who prayed for his recovery.

Despite the negative test results, the Lycoming County parish still plans to deep clean and sanitize its church on Wednesday. The health department recommends a two-day wait period after the cleaning. As a result, the next mass at Church of the Resurrection will be on Friday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m. Weekend Masses will resume on Saturday, July 18, according to the schedule at the parish. “I want to thank everyone for their prayers, calls, and messages of support over the last week,” Father Glenn said. “As health officials have stressed for the last several months, it is important for everyone to keep a watchful eye on their own health. While my test results may be negative, I continue to pray for all of those individuals and families impacted by his virus.”