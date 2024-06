On the Feast of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi Sunday) after the 9 AM Mass, Father Joe Jose Kuriappilly, Pastor led a procession with the Blessed Sacrament from SS. Peter and Paul Church in Towanda to the Grotto Shrine.

The parishioners returned to the church for Benediction. First Communicants participated in their First Communion outfits. This was a commemoration of Jesus’ Last Supper with his Apostles honoring the Lord’s presence in the Blessed Sacrament.