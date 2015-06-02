More than 600 parishioners and friends have made gifts to the Coronavirus Emergency Fund established by Bishop Joseph C. Bambera to help support public ministries, parishes and Catholic schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $130,000 has been raised so far: $40,000 for parishes, $50,000 for kitchens, food pantries, shelters and relief assistance, $14,000 for Catholic Schools and $26,000 to be used where it is needed most.

“I am grateful for the generosity of our friends and neighbors,” Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said. “It is wonderful to see so many people embracing the example of Jesus to reach out to others, especially those most in need of our help at this time.” The Coronavirus Emergency Fund provides an opportunity to financially support a specific parish, a Diocesan Catholic school or one of the kitchens, food pantries, shelters or relief assistance programs provided by Catholic Social and Human Services in Carbondale, Hazleton, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

“Thank you to everyone who is responding to the significant need at this time as parishes strive to maintain their weekly offetory collections, Catholic school families struggle to pay tuition due to lost wages, and Catholic Social Services’ kitchens, food pantries and shelters experience a substantial increase in the number of people in need of help,” Jim Bebla, Diocesan Secretary for Development, said.

Parishes, schools and Catholic Social Services are also seeing additional expenses due to COVID-19 for items including cleaning supplies, masks, hand sanitizer and takeout food containers. For example, Catholic Social Services recently incurred a cost of more than $30,000 for equipment needed to properly sanitize and provide a safe environment for visitors, clients, guests and staff at all of its kitchens, food pantries and shelter across the Diocese of Scranton.

Interested donors are encouraged to make gifts to the Coronavirus Emergency Fund online at www. dioceseofscranton.org/emergencyfund.

If donors prefer, they can mail gifts to Coronavirus Emergency Fund, Diocese of Scranton, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Checks should be made to the Diocese of Scranton and list the gift designation – either the Catholic Human and Social Service program, parish or specific Catholic School they wish to support.

