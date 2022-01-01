The final FREE Community Dinner of 2022 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines, was a huge success! The parish hall was warm and inviting – decorated in the colors of autumn – and friendly conversation filled the room. More than 86 guests enjoyed a delicious served meal of roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, a garden salad, dinner roll, and their choice of homemade dessert – pumpkin pie or apple cake. The dinner also provided hot and cold beverages including apple cider, a definite taste of the season!

Each year, the Social Concerns Committee of St. Max hosts three Free Community dinners. The dinners are gifts to the parish and community. Funding for the meals, and all their charitable works, comes from the proceeds of the committee’s three annual Lenten Buffets.

Committee members are supported in their efforts by their fellow parishioners including Confirmation students.

Father Paschal Mbagwu is Parish Administrator.