Community Bank N.A. recently made a contribution to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation in support of need-based tuition assistance for students attending a Diocesan Catholic school. This donation is part of the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program operated by the State’s Department of Community and Economic Development.

Community Bank presented the Diocesan Scholarship Foundation with a $55,000 gift through the EITC program and a $15,000 gift through the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) program. Since the tax credit program began, Community Bank (the former First Liberty Bank & Trust) has donated more than $1 million to Catholic education in the Diocese of Scranton.

“We appreciate the continued generous support of Community Bank. This commitment has a significant impact in the lives of our Catholic school families,” said Jim Bebla, Diocesan Secretary for Development.