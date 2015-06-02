Children from St. Patrick’s Church in Milford and St. Joseph’s Church in Matamoras shared a truly memorable day as they celebrated their Catholic faith, and the Eucharist as the centerpiece of that faith, in preparation for the reception of the Sacrament of Holy Communion in May.

The Retreat, which featured videos, sacramental-based treasure hunt, interpretative dance, arts and crafts and prayer, was held at St. Patrick’s Hall in Milford, and featured the popular and dynamic retreat leader, Kristin Travis. Ms. Travis was assisted by catechists Anne French, Mary Caraballo and Linda Tomik, as well as teacher assistant Rachel Swinton and Jack Boyle, Director of Religious Education.