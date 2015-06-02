Students in the Children’s Faith Formation program at St. Patrick’s Church in Milford recently followed, in image, word and song, the events of Jesus’ Passion and Death, also known as Via Crucis or Via Dolorosa.

Each scene was narrated by Deacon Mike Calafiore, accompanied by Maggie Marley and Rich Gherardi of St. Patrick’s Music Ministry in verses from the hymn, “Were You There?”

Poster images of each scene depicting the chief events of the day were exhibited by the students in the catechetical program, which is conducted at St. Patrick’s Hall for children, grades 1 through 8.