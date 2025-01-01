EAST STROUDSBURG – Notre Dame Elementary School marked a memorable Catholic Schools Week 2025 with a powerful display of generosity.

Throughout the week, students, families, and teachers collected hundreds of cereal boxes, which were meticulously organized into an impressive domino display inside the school gymnasium.

“We feel that it is an exciting, fun thing for the kids to do, as well as teaching them about giving to other people, and taking care of the needy,” principal Sister Dorothy Kibler, I.H.M., explained.

On Jan. 30, the entire school gathered to watch – and loudly cheer – as the boxes toppled over onto one another in a grand spectacle.

“I love it. It’s probably the best week so far,” sixth grader Anastazja Nowak said.

All the cereal boxes used in the domino chain were donated to the food pantry at Saint Matthew Parish, where they will help feed people in need. The event was part of Notre Dame Elementary’s ongoing efforts to foster a sense of community service in their students.

“I try to give back as much as I can to my community, be as nice as I can, the best person I really can be,” sixth grader Arthur Gonzales explained.

When she heard students preparing for the big event on their weekly podcast – using the word ‘domino’ very intentionally – she began thinking about how important Catholic education can be in creating a ‘domino’ effect of serving others in the spirit of Christ.

“Our Catholic education will hopefully have a domino effect in our world, a domino effect on how we treat our friends, how we are with our families, and how we go out into our world,” the long-time educator and principal explained.

Founded on strong Catholic values, Notre Dame Elementary has long been known for its dedication to student success and academic excellence. The school prides itself on its nurturing environment, where each child’s intellectual, emotional, and spiritual needs are met.

“It really prepares them for everything,” parent Jessica Corcoran stated.

“They use a very student-centered teaching style, and they provide individualized instruction,” parent Peng Zhang added. “They use all sorts of activities to train the students and educate them and make sure that they develop good behaviors … most importantly, they teach love.”