WASHINGTON (OSV News) – A ceasefire between Israel and Iran seemed to be holding after President Donald Trump expressed frustration June 24 with both countries, telling reporters at the White House that initially Iran violated the deal but “Israel violated it too.”

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before,” Trump said. “The biggest load that we’ve seen. I’m not happy with Israel. You know, when I say, ‘OK, now you have 12 hours. You don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either.”

Trump said both Iran and Israel “have been fighting so long and so hard” that they do not know what they are doing, using a common obscenity to emphasize the point.

Previously, Trump announced on social media June 23 a ceasefire deal had been reached — a day after Pope Leo XIV warned world leaders they were headed for an “irreparable abyss.”

Trump said on his social media website Truth Social that the ceasefire, which would be phased in over the following 24 hours as each nation completed “their in progress, final missions,” and would bring an “Official END” to the war.

“During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL,” Trump wrote. “On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.’ This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

Both Israel and Iran eventually confirmed the ceasefire.

Israel launched strikes against Iran June 13 in what it called a “preemptive” strike to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapon capabilities. At Trump’s order, the United States joined that conflict June 21, attacking three nuclear facilities in Iran.

Trump’s post came several hours after Iran launched a retaliatory strike against a U.S. military base in Qatar. Trump called that strike “very weak” in a post suggesting he would not retaliate.

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done,” he said. “Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE.”

He also suggested Iran gave the U.S. “early notice” of the missile attack, leading to no loss of life or injury.

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same,” he said.

Pope Leo XIV had earnestly warned leaders to back off from war, saying they had a “moral responsibility” to “stop the tragedy of war before it becomes an irreparable abyss.”

In his remarks following his June 22 Angelus address, he said, “Today more than ever, humanity cries out and calls for peace.”