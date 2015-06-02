SCRANTON – Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton invites viewers who cannot attend Mass on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to celebrate the Nativity of the Lord on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, 2024.

Catholic Television will broadcast the 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass of the Nativity of the Lord from the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Tuesday, Dec. 24, which will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

Catholic Television will also broadcast the 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christmas Day on Wednesday, Dec. 25, from the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

Below are some of the other scheduled broadcasts upcoming on Catholic Television: