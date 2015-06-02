CARBONDALE, PA (April 17, 2020) – Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton will hold an emergency food distribution on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Saint Rose of Lima Parish, 6 North Church Street, Carbondale.

The event will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and will provide assistance to individuals by drive-thru and walk-up services.

Requests for assistance in Catholic Social Services food pantries has continued to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the month of March, the Catholic Social Services Office in Carbondale had more than 1,000 pantry visits by members of the community which is significantly higher than normal.