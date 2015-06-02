CARBONDALE – Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton is continuing its outreach to families, seniors and those in need in our community this Easter Season.

A free food distribution event will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Catholic Social Services Carbondale Office, 34 River Street, Carbondale.

No pre-registration is necessary.

Anyone in need is welcome to either drive-up or walk-up for assistance.

The normal hours for the Catholic Social Services Carbondale food pantry are Monday, 9:00 a.m. – Noon; Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. – Noon and 1:00-4:00 p.m.; Thursday, 1:00-4:00 p.m.; and Friday, 9:00 a.m. – Noon.