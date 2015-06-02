WILKES-BARRE – Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton has announced the launch of a new program, ‘Parents as Teachers,’ designed to empower families in Luzerne County by providing resources and support for early childhood development.

The agency began serving its first nine families in September and is planning a large kick-off event on Nov. 9 to help spread the word about the new program.

“Research has shown that the first three years of a child’s life are the most formative,” Montie Ford, lead caseworker for the ‘Parents as Teachers’ program, said. “A lot of times moms don’t understand that the time during their pregnancy is important too.”

The ‘Parents as Teachers’ program aims to equip parents with the knowledge and skills necessary to foster their children’s growth and learning from conception up to one year before entering kindergarten (typically around the age of five).

“At ten weeks in utero, a child has a nervous system and they’re taking in everything in their environment,” Ford added. “We can talk to pregnant mothers about the importance of a healthy diet, not doing drugs, not smoking pot or cigarettes, not using curse words all the time, and trying to destress themselves and be calm.”

The ‘Parents as Teachers’ program offers a range of services, including home visits from trained educators, parenting workshops, and access to educational materials and toys. Families receive personalized guidance tailored to their individual needs, focusing on developmental milestones, effective parenting strategies, and early literacy.

“One of the great things about ‘Parents as Teachers’ is that through these assessments, we’re able to identify developmental issues that a parent could go to their primary care provider and say, ‘they’re not doing milestones or this,’ and the medical provider can do a diagnosis,” Dagmar Montolio, program supervisor, said.

Unlike other programs, there is no income requirement for a family to participate in the ‘Parents as Teachers’ program. It is currently available to any parent in Luzerne County who is pregnant or who has a young baby. The program does have a minimum commitment of one year.

Catholic Social Services currently has six caseworkers taking part in the ‘Parents as Teachers’ program. Families can expect to get one or two visits a month depending on the number of stressors in the child’s environment.

“We want them to look forward to us coming to know that we’re part of their team,” Montolio said, explaining the initiative as extremely proactive.

The ‘Parents as Teachers’ program is designed to support parents in their crucial role as their child’s first teacher, helping to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive. Catholic Social Services believes strongly that investing in our families is essential for building a stronger community.

“It is really an amazing program,” Montolio added. “We want people to know that this program is starting.”

“Thanks For Giving” Event Planned for Nov. 9

To help spread the word about the launch of the new ‘Parents as Teachers program, Catholic Social Services is organizing a ‘Thanks for Giving’ community event on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

“Everything will be family friendly,” Ford said.

Between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., everyone is invited to the Salvation Army Gymnasium, 17 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. The event will feature door prizes, information tables, craft vendors, free face painting and entertainment. Free haircuts will also be provided by the Repair Shop and the Plains Lions Club will offer free eye screenings for children.

“We want parents to see what ‘Parents as Teachers’ offers, but even if they don’t engage with P.A.T., we hope they leave with something to better themselves,” Montolio stated.

As part of its mission to serve those in need, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton has been working with Luzerne County Children & Youth Services to develop initiatives that support family well-being and community cohesion. The launch of the ‘Parents as Teachers’ program is a testament to the organization’s commitment to enhancing the lives of families and ensuring that every child has a strong foundation for future success.

For more information about the ‘Parents as Teachers’ program, contact Dagmar Montolio at (570) 822-7118, ext. 3319, or email dmontolio@cssdioceseofscranton.org; or Montie Ford at (570) 763-9320, or email mford@cssdioceseofscranton.org.