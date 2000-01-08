SCRANTON – Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton is preparing for an increase in visitors in the coming weeks as the possibility looms for funding of federal SNAP benefits is set to expire at the end of October.

SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a federally-funded program that helps millions of eligible, low-income households and individuals purchase nutritious and healthy food at participating grocery stores and farmers markets.

Even before the program is set to run out of funds, demand for assistance from Catholic Social Services’ food pantries has been rising.

For example, in Carbondale, the CSS Food Pantry located at 34 River Street, has served 90 new families in the months of August and September alone.

There are numerous ways the community can help make sure no one goes hungry locally. Catholic Social Services is seeking both cash donations and non-perishable food items. Our food pantries are particularly looking for the following items which help local families and are often among the most requested things:

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Canned Veggies

Condensed Soup

Cereal (low or no sugar)

Pancake Mix

Mac & Cheese

Applesauce

Bottled Juice

Rice

Granola/Fruit Bars

Tuna

Canned Pasta

Canned Chicken

Boxed Mashed Potatoes

Donations can be dropped off at any of the food pantries listed above during normal business hours.

Monetary donations can also be made online by clicking this link.