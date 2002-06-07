SCRANTON – Just over a week ago, you likely received a letter from Bishop Bambera inviting you to join us once again by responding to Our Call to Serve.

This year’s Catholic Ministries Appeal takes its inspiration from the Jubilee Year of Hope and invites each one of us to join together in helping our sisters and brothers supported by the many Catholic ministries throughout northeastern and north central Pennsylvania.

Gifts to the Catholic Ministries Appeal provide financial support to six critical areas of our local Mission.

They help:

• Form our future priests and care for priests who have retired after decades of service to the Diocese of Scranton.

• Proclaim the good news through Catholic Media

• Support Catholic Education in our 19 Diocesan Elementary and High Schools

• Strengthen Parish Life

• Provide critical funding to Catholic Social Services to feed the hungry and shelter the homeless

• Fund Faith Formation and Social Justice Grants awarded to our parishes working to expand the current reach of the Appeal in their local communities.

Our celebration weekend for this year’s Catholic Ministries Appeal is scheduled for the third weekend of September – Sept. 20/21 – though some parishes may move that to a weekend earlier or later, based on local needs.

We invite you to make your commitment to this year’s Catholic Ministries Appeal earlier this year with the hope of ending the active solicitation phase by December 31, 2025.

We have so much to celebrate and to be hopeful for this year!

In late June, two men, Rev. Thomas Dzwonczyk and Rev. Andrew McCarroll were ordained to the priesthood and there are currently 13 seminarians in various stages of formation for the priesthood – the most at any point in recent years.

The Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System is actively implementing its Strategic Growth Plan and has seen its highest enrollment in many years!

Dozens of our parishes have put together impressive programs that have been funded by Faith Formation and Social Justice Grants over the past year – ministries at the local level inspired by the unique needs of each of our parishes!

There are also great challenges – we saw increases in the numbers of individuals and families served by Catholic Social Services in our kitchens, food pantries and clothing closets; however, because of you and your financial contributions we were able to respond to these increased needs and help those who need help the most!

None of this is possible without you!

By increasing your commitment and notifying us earlier of your pledge this fiscal year (the Diocese of Scranton and all our parishes operate on a July through June fiscal year), you can send your gifts in installments at any point before June 30, 2026 – what matters most is to make your commitment early to help your parish meet its goal quickly! This will also help us reduce costs on mailing and postage.

Pope Leo XIV recently shared an important reminder with young people who were gathered for the Holy Mass for the Jubilee of Youth in Rome on August 3.

His words seem fitting as we prayerfully consider what we can give to this worthy set of Catholic ministries in thanks for all that God has given to us.

Pope Leo remarked that “the fullness of our existence does not depend on what we store up or […] on what we possess. Rather, fullness has to do with what we joyfully welcome and share […] And in this way we will grow in an ever deeper understanding of what it means that hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us.”

Please give generously to this year’s Catholic Ministries Appeal. You can mail your commitment to Catholic Ministries Appeal, 300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503 or visit AnnualAppeal.org to make a gift through our secure online donation form.

You can also visit AnnualAppeal.org to follow progress for this year’s Appeal, and to view stories of impact throughout the year.

Thank you for responding to Our Call to Serve and for your participation in this critical call to stewardship. May God continue to bless you abundantly!