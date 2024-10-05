Members for ‘Be A Catholic Man’ recently gathered to plan for its ninth annual Catholic Men’s Conference. This year’s theme will be ‘Come Follow Me’. The event will be held at Holy Redeemer High School, 159 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, October 5th, 2024, from 8 am to 3 pm.

Nationally known speakers will be: Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, John Edwards, Father Bill Casey, and concluding with Mass Offered by Bishop Joseph Bambera. These informative talks are conducive for fathers and sons, clergy, and men of every age.

Admission can be acquired by mailing $40.00 ($30.00 if mailed by Sept. 15th). Students are $15.00. Priests, Deacons and Seminarians are free.

Mail to: “Be A Catholic Man”, PO Box 669, Wyalusing, Pa. 18853. (Please write “Men’s Conference” on the check memo and include ones contact info, e-mail, and Parish.) Online registries: www.BeACatholicMan.com.

For more information, call 570-721-0872.