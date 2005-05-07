Shown left to right, (1st row) Jerome Smith, Walt Blejwas, Dr. Chris Carr, Dr. Louis Guarnieri, Kevin Burleigh, Raphael Micca, John Leskosky. (2nd row) Rev. Brian VanFossen Conference Chaplain, Mike Kilmer Conference Chairperson, Jim Gerichten, Joe Alinoski, Ralph Marino, John Witkosky. (3rd row) Paul Binner, Alex Piechoki, Jim Biondo, Gerard Schmidt, Tim Pawlik, and Christopher Calore was photographer.

Members of ‘Be a Catholic Man’ recently gathered to plan for its tenth annual Catholic Men’s Conference. This year’s theme will be “Christ Is King”.

The event will be held from 8am to 3 pm, Saturday, October 4th, 2025 at Holy Redeemer High School, 159 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Conference features nationally known speakers, and concludes with Mass offered by Bishop Joseph Bambera. Tickets are $30 if ordered by Sept. 15th and $40 if ordered after Sept. 15th and $15. for students. Priests, Deacons, and Seminarians are free. To order tickets, mail a check to “Be A Catholic Man,” P.O. Box 669, Wyalusing, Pa., 18853. Write “Men’s Conference” on the check memo and include one’s contact information, e-mail, and parish.

Register online at www.BeACatholicMan.com. For more information call 570-721-0872.

