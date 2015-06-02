The Diocese of Scranton will take up the Catholic Home Missions Appeal on the weekend of April 24-25, 2021.

Today, more than 40% of dioceses in the United States and its territories are unable to fund the essential pastoral work their communities need.

This appeal helps our brothers and sisters here in the United States who do not have access to basic pastoral services like Mass, the sacraments, and religious education.

Your support of this appeal helps them meet these faith formation and sacramental needs. Your generous gifts fund religious education, seminary formation, lay ministry training, and other programs that build vibrant faith communities right here in the United States.

When you participate in the Catholic Home Missions Appeal, you join in the Church’s healing mission of mercy to all.

Please prayerfully consider how you can support this appeal on the weekend of April 24-25, 2021. More information can be found at www.usccb.org/home-missions.