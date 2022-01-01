Scranton Catholic Charismatic Conference

Celebrates Its 40ᵗʰ Year!

August 5 -7ᵗʰ

The Scranton Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR) is proud to announce that the

Catholic Charismatic Conference, celebrating its 40ᵗʰ year, will be held IN PERSON at the

University of Scranton August 5, 6, 7ᵗʰ! Anointed worship, inspiring speakers, mass, Eucharistic

adoration, and fellowship will make up the weekend culminating with the closing liturgy by the Most

Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

Weekend speakers include Father Anthony Mario Ozele, PhD, Alice Hartle, Bob Valiante, and Father

Trevor Nathasingh. Registration is available for the entire weekend ($65 total) or individual

sessions (see day rates and schedule below). Adults are welcome to attend any or all of the

sessions. Covid vaccination is recommended but not required.

“If anyone needs to experience the love of God, I encourage them to come! We expect a Spirit-filled

weekend of Praise and Worship, Signs and Wonders,” says Karen McLain, CCR Liaison and Coordinator.

For more information about CCR and to register for the Catholic Charismatic Conference, VISIT

https://ccrscranton.org/conference or via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CCRScrantonDiocese),

CALL 570-344-2214, or EMAIL office@ccrscranton.org.

Speaker Bios:

Father Anthony Mario Ozele, PhD was for many years a Parochial Vicar, as well as a professor of

Religion at Saint Francis College, in Brooklyn, New York. He is presently the Director of

Evangelization, and Pastor of St. William’s Catholic church in his home diocese of Warri, Nigeria.

Rev. Ozele is the author of such books as Why Catholics Honor Mary, Christian Maturity (Dynamics of

Growing in the Faith), Secrets of Effective Prayer, Victorious Living in a Dangerous World, and

most recently, Return to the Altar

He is involved with organizing workshops on the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA),

Catechetical Seminars, Retreats, Revivals, Bible Study Sessions, and preaching at Conferences

around the world. In 2006,

Rev. Anthony Ozele was featured in Fishers of Men, an 18-minute DVD that is a major resource in a

vocational recruitment project sponsored by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

(USCCB), and the winner of the 2007 Gabriel Award.

Alicia Hartle serves as executive director of Pentecost Today USA (the National Service Committee

of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal in the US) and is a founding member of an ecumenical household,

The

Oakland Prayer Group, Abba’s House, Unbound Pittsburgh-Greensburg, and Catholic Women’s Fellowship

ministries. Born into the fire of Renewal in the Pittsburgh area, she has worked in ministry and

business development on local, national, and international levels. Knowing God and making Him known

are her greatest passions.

Bob Valiante and Sue Valiante have been married for fifty-nine years; they are parents of one

child, Maria. The Valiante’s live in Moosic, Pa. Bob has been involved in the Charismatic Renewal

of the Catholic Church for forty-nine years. In that time, he has served in various capacities. He

is a past coordinator of the Service Team for the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of the Diocese of

Scranton, a founder and former coordinator of the annual Catholic Charismatic Conference of the

Diocese of Scranton, which is in its fortieth year. Bob served as Pastoral Associate in his parish

for seven years. A frequent speaker at days of renewal, conferences, retreats, parish missions, and

regional gatherings; Bob shares his gift of exhortation. He is a former Liaison to the Bishop and

Coordinator of the Charismatic Renewal for the Diocese of Scranton, and a former member of the

Service Committee of the Association of Diocesan Liaisons.

Father Trevor Nathasingh was called to conversion, from a Hindu/Muslim background, over 30 years

ago, Fr. Trevor Nathasingh joined the Catholic Church and was ordained to the Holy Priesthood on

June 18th, 1989 for the Archdiocese of Port of Spain. Fr. Trevor, as he is fondly called, currently

serves as the Parish Priest of The Laventille/Morvant Pastoral Area, in the North West of Trinidad.

The seeds planted during his period of conversion as a covenanted member of a Lay Charismatic

Community and his years in the Seminary have begun to bear fruit. Fr. Trevor’s charism of teaching

and preaching throughout his home country of Trinidad, the Caribbean Islands, North and South

America, Africa and the United Kingdom at crusades, missions, revivals and Life in the Spirit

Seminars have made him one of the most outstanding Caribbean Catholic Evangelists.

Fr. Trevor remains committed to the growth of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, for the building up

of the people of God. Fr. Trevor continues to dedicate himself to a life of service in order “to

proclaim without compromise the action of the Holy Spirit at work in the Church today.”

Day Rates:

Friday night $15 Saturday

All Day $35

Morning $15

Afternoon $10

Evening $10 Sunday $15

Schedule:

CATHOLIC CHARISMATIC CONFERENCE 2022

August 5 to 7, 2022

FRIDAY

5:00 pm TRAVELERS’ MASS in Byron Center.

Fr. Gus Ricciardi: Celebrant and Homilist

6:00 pm EXPOSITION begins in the Moskovitz Theatre, 4th Floor of the

DeNaples Center. 5:00-7:00 pm DINNER DeNaples Center

7:00-7:30 pm MUSIC MINISTRY leads and teaches songs. 7:30-8:45 pm Prayer and Praise

8:50-9:45pm SESSION I – Rev. Anthony Ozele

SATURDAY DAY

6:30 – 9:00 BREAKFAST

9:00-9:30 am PRAYER AND PRAISE – Deacon Poyo, leader 9:35-10:20 am SESSION II – Alicia

Hartle

10:35-11:20 am SESSION III – Rev Trevor Nathasingh

11:30 – 2:00 pm LUNCH

2:00- 2:30 pm Prayer and Praise

2:30-3:15 pm SESSION IV – Rev. Anthony Ozele

3:15-3:30 pm` TRANSITION – PRAISE

3:30 pm LITURGY – Celebrant … Rev. August RIcciardi

Homilist … Rev. Trevor Nathasingh

5:00-7:30 pm DINNER SATURDAY NIGHT

7:30–8:25 pm Prayer and Praise

8:25-9:40 pm SESSION V – Alicia Hartle – and Team Ministry

9:40-10:15 PM EUCHARISTIC ADORATION

RECITATION of Rosary; approx. ½-hour after closing session. Location is in front of library: (in

case of rain, it will be held in the Byron Center)

SUNDAY

7:00 am TRAVELERS’ MASS John Long Center: Celebrant & Homilist: Rev.

Anthony Ozele

6:30-9:00am BREAKFAST

9:00-9:30am Prayer and Praise

9:30-10:10am SESSION VI – Rev. Trevor Nathasingh

10:25-11:00 am SESSION VIII – Bob Valiante

11:05-1:30 pm LUNCH

1:30 – 1:45 pm Prayer and Praise

1:45 pm LITURGY: Celebrant & Homilist….Bishop Joseph Bambera