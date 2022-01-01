Scranton Catholic Charismatic Conference
Celebrates Its 40ᵗʰ Year!
August 5 -7ᵗʰ
The Scranton Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR) is proud to announce that the
Catholic Charismatic Conference, celebrating its 40ᵗʰ year, will be held IN PERSON at the
University of Scranton August 5, 6, 7ᵗʰ! Anointed worship, inspiring speakers, mass, Eucharistic
adoration, and fellowship will make up the weekend culminating with the closing liturgy by the Most
Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.
Weekend speakers include Father Anthony Mario Ozele, PhD, Alice Hartle, Bob Valiante, and Father
Trevor Nathasingh. Registration is available for the entire weekend ($65 total) or individual
sessions (see day rates and schedule below). Adults are welcome to attend any or all of the
sessions. Covid vaccination is recommended but not required.
“If anyone needs to experience the love of God, I encourage them to come! We expect a Spirit-filled
weekend of Praise and Worship, Signs and Wonders,” says Karen McLain, CCR Liaison and Coordinator.
For more information about CCR and to register for the Catholic Charismatic Conference, VISIT
https://ccrscranton.org/conference or via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CCRScrantonDiocese),
CALL 570-344-2214, or EMAIL office@ccrscranton.org.
Speaker Bios:
Father Anthony Mario Ozele, PhD was for many years a Parochial Vicar, as well as a professor of
Religion at Saint Francis College, in Brooklyn, New York. He is presently the Director of
Evangelization, and Pastor of St. William’s Catholic church in his home diocese of Warri, Nigeria.
Rev. Ozele is the author of such books as Why Catholics Honor Mary, Christian Maturity (Dynamics of
Growing in the Faith), Secrets of Effective Prayer, Victorious Living in a Dangerous World, and
most recently, Return to the Altar
He is involved with organizing workshops on the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA),
Catechetical Seminars, Retreats, Revivals, Bible Study Sessions, and preaching at Conferences
around the world. In 2006,
Rev. Anthony Ozele was featured in Fishers of Men, an 18-minute DVD that is a major resource in a
vocational recruitment project sponsored by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops
(USCCB), and the winner of the 2007 Gabriel Award.
Alicia Hartle serves as executive director of Pentecost Today USA (the National Service Committee
of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal in the US) and is a founding member of an ecumenical household,
The
Oakland Prayer Group, Abba’s House, Unbound Pittsburgh-Greensburg, and Catholic Women’s Fellowship
ministries. Born into the fire of Renewal in the Pittsburgh area, she has worked in ministry and
business development on local, national, and international levels. Knowing God and making Him known
are her greatest passions.
Bob Valiante and Sue Valiante have been married for fifty-nine years; they are parents of one
child, Maria. The Valiante’s live in Moosic, Pa. Bob has been involved in the Charismatic Renewal
of the Catholic Church for forty-nine years. In that time, he has served in various capacities. He
is a past coordinator of the Service Team for the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of the Diocese of
Scranton, a founder and former coordinator of the annual Catholic Charismatic Conference of the
Diocese of Scranton, which is in its fortieth year. Bob served as Pastoral Associate in his parish
for seven years. A frequent speaker at days of renewal, conferences, retreats, parish missions, and
regional gatherings; Bob shares his gift of exhortation. He is a former Liaison to the Bishop and
Coordinator of the Charismatic Renewal for the Diocese of Scranton, and a former member of the
Service Committee of the Association of Diocesan Liaisons.
Father Trevor Nathasingh was called to conversion, from a Hindu/Muslim background, over 30 years
ago, Fr. Trevor Nathasingh joined the Catholic Church and was ordained to the Holy Priesthood on
June 18th, 1989 for the Archdiocese of Port of Spain. Fr. Trevor, as he is fondly called, currently
serves as the Parish Priest of The Laventille/Morvant Pastoral Area, in the North West of Trinidad.
The seeds planted during his period of conversion as a covenanted member of a Lay Charismatic
Community and his years in the Seminary have begun to bear fruit. Fr. Trevor’s charism of teaching
and preaching throughout his home country of Trinidad, the Caribbean Islands, North and South
America, Africa and the United Kingdom at crusades, missions, revivals and Life in the Spirit
Seminars have made him one of the most outstanding Caribbean Catholic Evangelists.
Fr. Trevor remains committed to the growth of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, for the building up
of the people of God. Fr. Trevor continues to dedicate himself to a life of service in order “to
proclaim without compromise the action of the Holy Spirit at work in the Church today.”
Day Rates:
Friday night $15 Saturday
All Day $35
Morning $15
Afternoon $10
Evening $10 Sunday $15
Schedule:
(https://ccrscranton.org/documents/2022/4/General%20Weekend%20Schedule%202022.pdf)
CATHOLIC CHARISMATIC CONFERENCE 2022
August 5 to 7, 2022
FRIDAY
5:00 pm TRAVELERS’ MASS in Byron Center.
Fr. Gus Ricciardi: Celebrant and Homilist
6:00 pm EXPOSITION begins in the Moskovitz Theatre, 4th Floor of the
DeNaples Center. 5:00-7:00 pm DINNER DeNaples Center
7:00-7:30 pm MUSIC MINISTRY leads and teaches songs. 7:30-8:45 pm Prayer and Praise
8:50-9:45pm SESSION I – Rev. Anthony Ozele
SATURDAY DAY
6:30 – 9:00 BREAKFAST
9:00-9:30 am PRAYER AND PRAISE – Deacon Poyo, leader 9:35-10:20 am SESSION II – Alicia
Hartle
10:35-11:20 am SESSION III – Rev Trevor Nathasingh
11:30 – 2:00 pm LUNCH
2:00- 2:30 pm Prayer and Praise
2:30-3:15 pm SESSION IV – Rev. Anthony Ozele
3:15-3:30 pm` TRANSITION – PRAISE
3:30 pm LITURGY – Celebrant … Rev. August RIcciardi
Homilist … Rev. Trevor Nathasingh
5:00-7:30 pm DINNER SATURDAY NIGHT
7:30–8:25 pm Prayer and Praise
8:25-9:40 pm SESSION V – Alicia Hartle – and Team Ministry
9:40-10:15 PM EUCHARISTIC ADORATION
RECITATION of Rosary; approx. ½-hour after closing session. Location is in front of library: (in
case of rain, it will be held in the Byron Center)
SUNDAY
7:00 am TRAVELERS’ MASS John Long Center: Celebrant & Homilist: Rev.
Anthony Ozele
6:30-9:00am BREAKFAST
9:00-9:30am Prayer and Praise
9:30-10:10am SESSION VI – Rev. Trevor Nathasingh
10:25-11:00 am SESSION VIII – Bob Valiante
11:05-1:30 pm LUNCH
1:30 – 1:45 pm Prayer and Praise
1:45 pm LITURGY: Celebrant & Homilist….Bishop Joseph Bambera