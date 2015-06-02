SCRANTON – On Saturday, September 11, our nation and the world will mark the passage of two decades since the day that changed our lives forever. The Cathedral of Saint Peter will commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a memorial bell toll, commencing at 8:46 a.m., the time at which American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into 1 World Trade Center in New York City, NY. The toll will conclude at 10:03 a.m., the time at which Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, PA.

A portion of the bell toll will be available on the Cathedral’s Facebook page.

Monsignor Rupert, Pastor of the Cathedral Parish states, “As we commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon, it is a time for remembrance, renewal, and hope.

“We reverently recall those who were most directly affected by this tragedy—those who died, were injured, or lost loved ones. In a special way, we recall the selfless first responders—firefighters, police, chaplains, emergency workers, and other brave persons—who risked, and many times lost, their lives in their courageous and selfless efforts to save others.

“On this day most especially, let us reflect on God’s gracious gifts of love and mercy. Nurture hope, take time to understand and appreciate others, and focus on the positives of each person you encounter. Be a sign of hope for those around you. These small acts will help point our country and world on the course to a better day, much like the countless heroes who answered the call to serve neighbors and strangers on one of our nation’s worst days.

“May we always show true gratitude for those who lost their lives and remember them and their families in our prayers.”

Let us make our own the prayer of Pope Benedict XVI when he visited Ground Zero in New York in 2008, which was also used by Pope Francis during his visit to the Ground Zero Memorial in September 2015:

O God of love, compassion, and healing,

look on us, people of many different faiths

and religious traditions,

who gather today on this hallowed ground,

the scene of unspeakable violence and pain.

We ask you in your goodness

to give eternal light and peace

to all who died here:

the heroic first-responders:

our fire fighters, police officers,

emergency service workers

and Port Authority personnel,

along with all the innocent men and women

who were victims of this tragedy

simply because their work or service

brought them here on September 11.

We ask you, in your compassion,

to bring healing to those who,

because of their presence here fourteen years ago,

continue to suffer from injuries and illness.

Heal, too, the pain of still-grieving families

and all who lost loved ones in this tragedy.

Give them strength to continue their lives

with courage and hope.

We are mindful as well

of those who suffered death, injury, and loss

on the same day at the Pentagon

and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Our hearts are one with theirs

as our prayer embraces their pain and suffering.

God of peace, bring your peace to our violent world:

peace in the hearts of all men and women

and peace among the nations of the earth.

Turn to your way of love

those whose hearts and minds

are consumed with hatred,

and who justify killing in the name of religion.

God of understanding,

overwhelmed by the magnitude of this tragedy,

we seek your light and guidance

as we confront such terrible events.

Grant that those whose lives were spared

may live so that the lives lost here

may not have been lost in vain.

Comfort and console us, strengthen us in hope,

and give us the wisdom and courage

to work tirelessly for a world

where true peace and love reign

among nations and in the hearts of all.