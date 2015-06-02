SCRANTON – Better late than never.

The annual Saint Patrick’s Parade Day Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. All are welcome to attend.

The liturgy is traditionally celebrated in March in conjunction with the city of Scranton’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade – but because of the COVID-19 pandemic – the event was pushed back six months.

Following the Mass, the Saint Patrick’s Parade is expected to take to the streets of the Electric City beginning at 11:45 a.m.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be the principal celebrant and homilist for the Mass. Concelebrants will be priests from the Diocese of Scranton.

The Mass will be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 10:30 a.m. It will also be available for viewing on the Diocese of Scranton’s YouTube Channel.

This year marks the 59th Anniversary of the Saint Patrick’s Parade in Scranton.

Saturday’s Mass is being offered in memory of all those members and friends who passed away since the last Mass was celebrated, including John Klikus, Frank Brazill, Pat Sweeney, Brian Craig, Attorney Robert Munley and Patrick Dougher.

Albert O’Donnell, President, Saint Patrick’s Parade Association of Lackawanna County, will serve as lector for the Mass and Frank Jones will serve as cantor.

The Offertory gifts will be presented by Dorothea Crowley, President, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians of Lackawanna County; W. David Fitzpatrick, M.D., President, Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of Lackawanna County; Jeff Sears, President, Ancient Order of Hibernians of Lackawanna County; and Lori Wagner, President, Society of Irish Women.