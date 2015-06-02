SCRANTON – The annual Saint Patrick’s Parade Day Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. All are welcome to attend.

The liturgy is traditionally held in conjunction with the city of Scranton’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Following the Mass, the Saint Patrick’s Parade is expected to take to the streets of the Electric City beginning at 11:45 a.m.

Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Saint John Neumann Parish and Saint Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass. The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will welcome the crowd in attendance.

The Mass will be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, March 22, at 8 p.m., and Wednesday, March 23, at 10:30 a.m. It will also be available for viewing on the Diocese of Scranton’s YouTube Channel. The Mass broadcast is sponsored by the Society of Irish Women.

This year marks the 60th Anniversary of the Saint Patrick’s Parade in Scranton.

Saturday’s Mass is being offered in memory of John Barrett, Jack Lee, and Judge James M. Munley, on this 60th Anniversary of the Saint Patrick’s Parade in Scranton.

Jaime Hailstone, President, Saint Patrick’s Parade Association of Lackawanna County, will serve as lector for the Mass and Dana Boylan will serve as cantor.

The Offertory gifts will be presented by Dorothea Crowley, President, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians of Lackawanna County; Michael F. Cosgrove, President, Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of Lackawanna County; Chuck Schneider, President, Ancient Order of Hibernians of Lackawanna County; Jack McIntyre, President, Irish Cultural Society; and Lori Wagner, President, Society of Irish Women.