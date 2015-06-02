SCRANTON – Saint Lucy’s Church in West Scranton is conducting its 41st annual Candlelight Rosary Novena to the Blessed Mother for the Souls in Purgatory.

The Candlelight Novena began on Saturday, Oct. 2, and will run through Sunday, Oct. 10.

The service begins at 7 p.m. each night. Saint Lucy’s Church is located at 949 Scranton Street in Scranton.

The Rosary will be said by candlelight in the Church. The crowning of Our Blessed Mother will also take place each night. The Novena will close each evening with Solemn Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

Everyone is invited to attend. Saint Lucy’s Church is handicap accessible.