(OSV News) – As Christmas approaches and “Silent Night” begins to fill churches and homes across the world, it is worth remembering how unlikely its beginning truly was.

The world’s most famous Christmas carol – “Stille Nacht” in German – was not born in a peaceful, picture-book setting. There was no postcard village, no soft snowfall, no glowing atmosphere. Instead, it emerged from a small Austrian town marked by war, hunger and deep uncertainty.

Oberndorf, a community north of Salzburg, had endured almost two decades of upheaval from the Napoleonic Wars. The eruption of Mount Tambora – an active stratovolcano in Indonesia – in 1815 caused massive climate disruption and famine in Europe.

“After visiting the museum, most visitors are shocked by the living conditions in which people lived back then,” Martina Knall, a representative of the Stille-Nacht-Museum, told OSV News.

“They go in expecting an idyllic world, but then realize that it was quite the opposite.”

The Salzach River, Knall explained, split the once-unified town into two parts: one Bavarian and one Austrian. And on Christmas Eve in 1818, in the former St. Nicholas Church, where Silent Night Chapel now stands, assistant priest Father Joseph Mohr and schoolteacher-organist Franz Xaver Gruber introduced a gentle carol that neither man could have imagined would become a global anthem — a simple song that would one day be sung in more than 300 languages.

Knall told OSV News that both Father Mohr and Gruber came from poverty, and that their lives would have looked very different had someone not recognized their musical gifts early on.

“Josef Mohr was one of four children born to an unmarried mother,” she said. A Salzburg cleric noticed his talent and “made it possible for him to receive higher education and enter the seminary.” Without that support, Knall explained, his life “would have been marked by poverty.”

Gruber’s path was similar. “He was the fifth child of linen weavers and was expected to learn his father’s trade,” Knall told OSV News. But a schoolteacher saw the boy’s musical ability, arranged proper lessons and eventually persuaded Gruber’s father to allow him to pursue teacher training.

“Both received a chance for a better social life in childhood,” Knall said – an opportunity “rare for children of their time.” Their experiences made them particularly sensitive to the suffering of the people around them, Knall explained.

Mohr wrote a poem about holy stillness – a night when God comes quietly into a troubled world. Gruber responded with a melody that matched the text’s simplicity and depth.

“The melody is simple but creates a feeling of warmth and safety,” Knall told OSV News. “The text speaks of rescue from distress, hope and love — themes that speak to everyone.”

Together, she said, “the words and melody complement each other perfectly and stay in memory.”

Father Thomas Kunnappallil, who became pastor of Oberndorf’s parish in September, told OSV News he sees this same connection between vulnerability and hope every time the carol is sung.

“For me as a priest, ‘Silent Night, Holy Night’ is far more than a festive Christmas song,” he said. “It leads back to the deep mystery that God does not appear in the splendor and noise of this world, but in the silence of a child who gives peace and hope.”

He recalled a moment from a past Christmas Eve Mass that has stayed with him for years. As he told OSV News, “When the congregation began to sing ‘Silent Night’ at the end of the liturgy, I felt the power of this song. People who had come with very different questions, worries and longings found a moment of inner peace together. A deep sense of community arose that went far beyond words.”

For him, the carol reveals that “God is especially close in the quiet, vulnerable moments – unnoticed but comforting; silent but full of strength.”

Knall added that many common stories about the carol’s origin do not match the historical record. One myth appears again and again: that the organ was broken, forcing Gruber to accompany the carol on a guitar. Knall told OSV News this is not supported by any evidence.

“The guitar would have had to be used for all the songs during the Mass,” Knall said. “A guitar was a ‘low’ instrument and not worthy of a solemn liturgy. And there are no records that the organ was damaged.”

According to Knall, the first performance likely took place in a more intimate way. She told OSV News that it was common in the region for the figure of the Christ Child to be placed on the altar during midnight Mass and later carried to the Nativity scene.

“It was probably sung at that moment, in front of the crib,” she said.

For Father Kunnappallil , the carol reveals something about God’s way of acting in troubled times. “In a time of global uncertainty, the message of ‘Silent Night’ seems astonishingly current,” he told OSV News. “It proclaims that in the midst of a vulnerable world, God comes as peace, not as power. The ‘night’ is real — but it does not have the last word. What changes the world begins in silence.”

Father Kunnappallil, who comes from India, told OSV News that the song speaks to something universal.

“‘Silent Night’ touches people because it expresses the universal longing for peace, hope and love in a simple but profound way,” he said. “The melody is gentle and calming, the words are plain but full of meaning. The message of this song speaks of the coming of God into the world, and that is a message every person in every culture and at every time can understand.”

Through the Child of Bethlehem, he said, “the great God makes himself very small and becomes one of us.”

“He takes on human form and shows solidarity with us,” the priest added. “In doing so, God not only reveals his great love for us, but also shows us the dignity we have as human beings. In the incarnation, God made us human children into children of God. He has united himself with each of us and shared his divine life with us. That is the wonderful thing about Christmas.”

Each year, thousands of people still come to Oberndorf to stand before the small Silent Night Chapel built on the site of the original church.

This Christmas will be Father Kunnappallil’s first time leading the Dec. 24 service there. As he told OSV News, “The celebration … connects people from the region and from around the world in a moment of peace and hope.”