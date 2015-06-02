On Sunday, April 14, a Blue Mass was held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Peckville.

Members of the local police, fire, EMT, and 911 dispatch units and all first responders received a special blessing from Fr. Andrew Kurovsky through the intercession of St. Michael the Archangel.

The public safety workers were anointed and given a prayer card and medal of St. Michael the Archangel. A gathering was held after mass in Holy Family Hall where all shared gratitude to all those who serve and protect our communities every day.

We thank all public safety personnel for their service!