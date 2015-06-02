SCRANTON – The month of April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This important month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate a Healing Mass for Survivors of Abuse. The Mass will be held at 12:10 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

During the annual Mass, the faithful pray for all who work with children and young people to be vigilant in protecting them from harm and also for the Holy Spirit to guide Church leaders as they promote justice and healing for survivors of abuse.

The Mass is open to the public but will also be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton. The Mass will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website and social media platforms.