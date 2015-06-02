WILKES-BARRE – As he gathered with Catholic educators and administrators to kick off the 2024-2025 school year, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, reminded each of them of the unique role they play in our diocese.

“More than you realize, you have a treasure to share with our children,” Bishop Bambera said, emphasizing the incredible privilege they have to share the gift of faith and the Eucharist with their students.

“It is faith that serves as the foundation for all that we teach – rooted in servant leadership – that we both are called to model and instill in the lives given to our care. That sets us apart and gives us our unique Catholic identity,” he added.

During his homily for the Diocesan Teachers’ Institute Mass on Sept. 16, 2024, the Bishop asked the hundreds of educators gathered inside Saint Nicholas Church to reflect on the mission statement of our Diocesan School System.

“Many of the children and families who come into our lives are poor. Some are materially poor, but far more are spiritually and emotionally poor. Yes, they come seeking an education. But they also come looking for meaning and purpose in their lives,” Bishop Bambera said. “Parents come with hopes for their children. And children come trusting in you to love and respect them and to give them a way forward in life.”

Several priests, including many that have direct connections to specific schools, concelebrated the Diocesan Teachers’ Institute Mass.

Before the celebration of Mass began, Kristen Donohue, Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education/Superintendent of Catholic Schools, provided a brief welcome.

“Today, we celebrate positive moments and reflect on the opportunities for growth, professionally, spiritually, and emotionally,” she said. “We recognize the true joy it is to be part of one of the greatest missions of the church – Catholic education.”

Prior to the final blessing at the Mass, the Catholic educators and administrators recited the ‘Prayer of Commitment,’ asking God to strengthen their commitment to the ideals of Catholic education. Part of the prayer asks God for the courage to fulfill their duties each day.

“I place my trust in you, O God, and ask for the grace to fulfill my duties faithfully and conscientiously each day,” the educators said together. “Enable me to be your worthy disciple as I proclaim in word and deed your message of truth, justice, and peace through this commitment to Catholic education with the Diocese of Scranton.”

In addition to celebrating the Diocesan Teachers’ Institute Mass each year, Bishop Bambera has made it a priority to visit every Catholic school each school year, celebrating Mass with students and visiting classrooms.

Bishop Bambera has already celebrated Mass with Holy Cross High School in Dunmore and Holy Family Academy in Hazleton this year. The Masses will continue throughout the school year, ending in early May 2025, at Epiphany School in Sayre and Saint Agnes School in Towanda.