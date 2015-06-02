SCRANTON – The Diocese of Scranton was honored and privileged to welcome the Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Bishop of Sunyani, Ghana, to northeastern Pennsylvania on Jan. 30, 2024, for a brief pastoral visit.

Bishop Matthew celebrated the 12:10 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton and visited several parishes where eight priests from the Diocese of Sunyani are currently ministering locally.

“On behalf of the Diocese of Sunyani, the priests, religious and lay faithful, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Bishop Joseph (Bambera) and the entire diocese for receiving our priests into your diocese and being kind and making life possible for them here in the United States,” Bishop Matthew said.

Father Gerald W. Shantillo, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia, welcomed Bishop Matthew to the Cathedral at the start of the Mass on behalf of Bishop Bambera.

“It is so good to have Bishop Matthew with us today. He is the Bishop of a younger diocese, only 50 years old, but it is alive and vibrant with the faith,” Father Shantillo stated.

Two years ago, Father Shantillo accompanied Bishop Bambera for a pastoral visit to the Diocese of Sunyani and was struck by the faith of the African people. He explained the important role each Ghanian priest is having in our community.

“I can tell you, the people of Scranton, no matter where I go, tell me they are grateful for your priests who are here ministering to them and they love them just like one of our own priests from this diocese,” Father Shantillo added.

After preaching a homily on forgiveness – in which he told the crowd forgiving those who have offended us is one of the important teachings of Christ – Bishop Matthew ended the Mass by showcasing his visit highlights the universality of the Catholic Church.

“We thank you for the contributions, help, and assistance that this diocese has given to my diocese. We are grateful to you,” Bishop Matthew said. “It is where we see the Church as one universal Catholic Church, otherwise, how else could I have come to be here, sitting in the chair of my brother Bishop, speaking, and proclaiming the Word of God and praying with you.”

To view the Mass celebrated by Bishop Matthew, visit the Diocese of Scranton’s YouTube channel.