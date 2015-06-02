“It is with sincere joy and pleasure that I say ‘welcome home’ to Archbishop-designate Nelson J. Perez upon Pope Francis’ announcement today that he will succeed retiring Archbishop Charles J. Chaput in Philadelphia.

As a former parish priest in the Philadelphia-area, Archbishop-designate Perez has many gifts to share and will certainly be a welcoming presence to all people in the city and beyond.

With the Diocese of Scranton being within the province of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, I look forward to building upon my relationship with him. He has shown himself to be a dedicated leader who loves the church and its people.

On this day, I also offer sincere thanks to Archbishop Chaput for his steadfast leadership and service since 2011.

I encourage everyone to keep Archbishop-designate Perez and Archbishop Chaput in their prayers today.”